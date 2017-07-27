Image

Canadian Dreamboats, Lahore IT Guys and Kiwi Apiarists

On Thursday morning, Mark started the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on "Fox & Friends" discussing Rolling Stone's new cover star Justin Trudeau; the arrest of Debbie Wasserman Schultz's IT aide attempting to flee the country; and Hillary Clinton's latest autobiography. Click below to watch:

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
