Pickle-like Circumspection

Programming note: Tomorrow, Tuesday, we'll be attempting a live Clubland Q&A via a combination of audio and text. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you're in the vicinity of the necessary apparatus at 4pm US Eastern, I hope you'll have a question for me and I'll try to answer it on the fly via our live audio feed. Time-wise, 4pm Eastern is 1pm Pacific, 9pm British Summer Time, 10pm in Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, some ungodly hour of Wednesday morning in Oz, and marginally less ungodly in New Zealand and the rest of the Pacific. But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll set your alarm.

~Over the weekend, I joined Abby, Pete and Clayton on the "Fox & Friends" curvy couch to chew over the usual turbulent 24 hours in Washington. The reference to "Pickle" is to a nine-year-old boy who was on before me - a sweet lad, but somewhat taciturn on air. Click below to watch:

.@MarkSteynOnline: "The Republican base is tired of explanations as to why things can't be done." pic.twitter.com/PZGyUKGaXV â€” Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2017

