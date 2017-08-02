Image

Press One to Sixty for English

On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the Trump Administration's reforms of US immigration, and the American media's deranged reaction to them:

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Mark Steyn slammed Acosta for "hijacking" the press conference and for "showboating."

"If you want to do The Jim Acosta Show, there's a rusting boxcar around the back of the freight yard with three semi-comatose hobos who are interested in it. But nobody else is," Steyn said.

Steyn pointed out that there are 60 countries that have English as an official language, so Acosta's suggestion that the Trump administration is "trying to engineer the racial and ethnic flow of people into this country" is ridiculous.

Click below to watch - or, if it doesn't play properly (as it doesn't in some browsers), you can watch the exchange here:

If you prefer Steyn in audio, Mark Steyn Club members can now enjoy our video content without having to look at Mark. We've just added audio versions of Steyn's long-form interviews with Christopher Caldwell and Lionel Shriver - and our entire archive of every single SteynPost can also be found over in our Audio & Transcripts section.

On the other hand, if you can stand him in video, there'll be another edition of The Mark Steyn Show before the week is out.

One advantage of being a member of The Mark Steyn Club is freeish rein in our comments section. So, if you take issue with what Steyn said on immigration, then feel free to comment away below. For more information on the Club and becoming a member, please see here.

