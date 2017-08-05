Niche Demographics and the Abandoned Millions

Mark joined Abby, Pete and Clayton on "Fox & Friends" this morning - but only very briefly, before he was cut off by strange technical issues. Enjoy it while it lasted:

.@MarkSteynOnline: "These slick parliamentarians like Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell simply cannot deliver." pic.twitter.com/MjzyUknnB9 â€” Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2017

For a slightly longer hogging of the camera by Steyn, there's always this weekend's edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show, in which Mark talks to Amity Shlaes about a subject very much related to the above: The Forgotten Man.

Steyn hopes to be back on TV next week, but you never know.