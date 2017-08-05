Image

Niche Demographics and the Abandoned Millions

Mark joined Abby, Pete and Clayton on "Fox & Friends" this morning - but only very briefly, before he was cut off by strange technical issues. Enjoy it while it lasted:

For a slightly longer hogging of the camera by Steyn, there's always this weekend's edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show, in which Mark talks to Amity Shlaes about a subject very much related to the above: The Forgotten Man.

Steyn hopes to be back on TV next week, but you never know. In the meantime, If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and the above went on long enough for you to disagree with him, then feel free to respond in the comments below. We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, with Clubland Q&As, our new newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, a forthcoming Tale for Our Time, and special member pricing at the SteynOnline bookstore. For more on our new club, please see here.

