Niotably White Sweethearts

Hold the front page! A Fox News Alert, but for Steyn's guest-hosting or Kim's nuke-firing?

Programming note: Steyn's TV mini-blitz continued. On Wednesday, he was on "The Fox News Specialists"; on Thursday he guest-hosted "Tucker Carlson Tonight". So on Friday he returns to both the Specialists and to Tucker - first at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific; then at 8pm Eastern - and both times for the full hour.

On Thursday night Mark sat in for Tucker for an hour of lively debate. Here are a few moments. First up, the latest developments on North Korea:

Rebeccah Heinrichs: "What President #Trump is trying to do is change the calculus of Kim Jong Un." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/F3ufoABSto â€” Fox News (@FoxNews) August 11, 2017

Later Steyn talked to the "notably white" Mike Mullen of City Pages about whether LGBTQIA indigenous people and persons of color should be excluding LGBTQIA white people from their meetings:

'This Is Like Mad Libs': @MarkSteynOnline Battles Supporter of College Group Shunning White People | Read more: https://t.co/NjR10fMhOq pic.twitter.com/OSWNUEiN6K â€” Fox News (@FoxNews) August 11, 2017

To round out the night, Dana Loesch joined Mark to ponder whether Ashley Judd is a "sweetheart", and why Josh Molina doesn't think Trump voters are sweethearts:

You can find a few more moments from last night here - and we'll post any more if Fox does. The show garnered rave reviews:

Mark Steyn is Canada's most embarrassing export. And we gave the world Nickelback AND the abdominizer.

