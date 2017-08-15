Today, Tuesday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

We've been experimenting with different Q&A formats since we launched The Mark Steyn Club - print, video, general questions, single topic. This week we're giving everything a go, with a combined live text/audio format today - and a follow-up video special later in the week for questions I didn't get to. As soon as we go live, Club members should log-in and submit their questions via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above. And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections.

As to what's likely to come up, I'm not sure. I haven't yet weighed in on the weekend's events in Charlottesville, or Monday's car attack in Paris, so feel free to shoot me a question on those - or on anything else.

If you're not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can sign up any time up to the appointed hour and still pose a question. Don't worry - we're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense. But Club membership does support all our video, audio and print content around the world - and in return confers a few benefits, including not only participation in our Clubland Q&A but also a subscription to our new newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn, the first issue of which is in the mail to members around the world right now. We're a convivial band in The Mark Steyn Club, and, if you fancy joining, either for a full year or an experimental quarter, you can find out more about it right here.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm US Eastern. That's 1pm Pacific - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm British Summer Time, 10pm in Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, four in the morning on Wednesday in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Wednesday morning in Oz, breakfast time in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.

But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing).