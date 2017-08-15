Image

Mark Steyn

When Statues Fall...

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on everything from the weekend's events in Charlottesville to "Jeeves & Wooster", with special attention to statuary, in Virginia, North Carolina, Trafalgar Square, Baghdad, Hong Kong and Quebec City.

We're still experimenting with different formats for these Clubland Q&As - print, audio, video - so let us know whether you like or dislike this version. We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're considering signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, our new gift membership.

We didn't get to all your questions, so I'll pick up a few unanswered ones for our next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. I'll be back on the radio tomorrow, Wednesday, with the great John Oakley live at 5pm Eastern on Toronto's AM640, and back on the telly with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

