Byrds of a Feather

Last night Mark made a rare Friday appearance with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss two burning topics - the removal of Steve Bannon from the Trump White House, and Chelsea Clinton's comparison of the Confederacy to "Lucifer". Steyn was not persuaded by the former First Daughter's argument:

"I don't think she's very sound on the theology or the history," Steyn said. "If the Confederacy is Satanic, the church... of Satan is the Democratic Party," he said. "The Democrats were the biggest institutional supporters of slavery on the planet in the 19th Century. And they're the only ones to have survived into the 21st Century." Steyn said Clinton herself was being even further hypocritical because her own father "presided" over the funeral of a former "exalted cyclops" of the KKK: Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.). He said that, using Clinton's analogy, Byrd would be considered a "Satanic archbishop."

We think it sounded funnier when Mark said it, but you can decide for yourself by clicking below to watch:

Also on screen this weekend at SteynOnline, don't forget a brand new video edition of Mark's Mailbox - and on this 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid we present Steyn's conversation on the subject with Lionel Chetwynd.

