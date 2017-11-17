The Leonardo of Losers

Every week Tucker Carlson serves as quizmaster for a "Final Exam", in which Fox's anchors and reporters compete to see who knows more about what's been happening. This week Mark was supposed to be offered up for ritual slaughter to reigning champ Shannon Bream. But Shannon was under the weather and instead Steyn squared off against A B Stoddard. Click below to watch: So a bit of a bloodbath. If you prefer Mark in non-visual form, later today, for members of The Mark Steyn Club, he'll be launching a brand new nightly audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time. We hope you'll tune in! For more on membership of The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and, if you're antipathetic to Mark but need a holiday present for the Steyn fan in your family, check out our limited-time-only Christmas gift membership, including your choice of a personally autographed welcome gift from Mark. More details here.

