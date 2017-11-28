A World Without Courtship Rituals

On Monday night I joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss Nancy Pelosi's train wreck of an interview re John Conyers, and the broader climate of relations between the sexes in this difficult time. Click below to watch:

For an example of what I meant by the "hyper-sexualization" of society, consider this approving piece in The New York Times:

How teenage boys (and younger) wearing makeup are affecting beauty norms https://t.co/F8je5M2ozU â€” The New York Times (@nytimes) November 25, 2017

Twenty years ago, when child beauty-pageant competitor JonBenet Ramsey was murdered, coastal sophisticates mocked flyover rubes for tarting up their grade-school daughters in powder and rouge. But, when your eight-year-old boy does it, it's a Times cover story. We're a horribly confused society where kids are sexualized and grown-ups can no longer say, "Why, Miss Jones, that new dress really suits you..."

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with me, feel free to shred me in the comments.

