Seeping Back into the Matrix

by Mark Steyn
Struggling poor boy and disinherited rich boy: Scott Fitzgerald and Cornelius Vanderbilt IV

Welcome to the final episode of our current Tale for Our Time - the second half of our Scott Fitzgerald double-bill. As the concluding episode of The Rubber Check begins, Val Schuyler is momentarily flush:

Regard him on a spring morning in London in the year 1930. Tall, even stately, he treads down Pall Mall as if it were his personal pasture. He meets an American friend and shakes hands, and the friend notices how his shirt sleeve fits his wrist, and his coat sleeve incases his shirt sleeve like a sleeve valve; how his collar and tie are molded plastically to his neck.

He has come over, he says, for Lady Reece's ball.

Enjoy it while you can. Soon Val will be even more dressed.

Image

Image

Image

