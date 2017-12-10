"Rise! And Walk With Me!"

Tomorrow, Monday, I'll be hosting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 5pm US Eastern Time/2pm Pacific. Beyond the Americas, that's 10pm Monday Greenwich Mean Time, 11pm in Europe, midnight in Turkey, the wee small hours in most of Asia (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Tuesday morning in Oz, 11am in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific. But we hope wherever you are you'll tune in, and I look forward to your company.

Meanwhile, welcome to Part Three of my serialization of A Christmas Carol, the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time.

This Charles Dickens classic was introduced to the world the week before Christmas 1843, and has never been out of print. In tonight's episode Ebenezer Scrooge comes face to spectral face with the first of the three ghosts:

"Are you the Spirit, sir, whose coming was foretold to me?" asked Scrooge. "I am!" The voice was soft and gentle. Singularly low, as if instead of being so close beside him, it were at a distance. "Who, and what are you?" Scrooge demanded. "I am the Ghost of Christmas Past." "Long Past?" inquired Scrooge: observant of its dwarfish stature. "No. Your past."

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Three of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Parts One and Two can be found here - and if you've only joined in recent days and missed our earlier serials (Conan Doyle's The Tragedy of the Korosko, H G Wells' The Time Machine, Joseph Conrad's The Secret Agent, Anthony Hope's The Prisoner of Zenda, our Kipling short story "The Cat That Walked By Himself", and our Scott Fitzgerald double bill), you can find them all here. A Founding Member from our very first day, Jean-Paul Jean writes:

Your introduction is the better part of the program when the listener is already familiar with the story. The history of its creation is marvelous to learn.

Thank you, Jean-Paul. I enjoy doing those introductions. If you're a Club member who's yet to settle down with this latest radio serialization, you can find my Christmas Carol intro, along with the first episode, here.

