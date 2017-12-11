Live Around the Planet: Monday December 11th

Today, Monday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 5pm US Eastern. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Before that, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the launch of a brand new Tale for Our Time: my reading of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. No humbuggery here. Our Saturday movie selection discussed a film based on the events of the "Montreal Massacre", Polytechnique; and our Song of the Week presented an audio special on "White Christmas", with me and Irving Berlin's daughter gathered around Mr Berlin's very own piano. If you were tied up with other activities these last 72 hours or so, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or two of the foregoing.

We've been experimenting with different Q&A formats since we launched The Mark Steyn Club - print, video, general questions, single topic. But readers and listeners and viewers seem to enjoy our combined live text/audio format. There's lots to talk about.

There's lots to talk about. Today is the hundredth anniversary since General Allenby dismounted and walked through the Jaffa Gate into Jerusalem - an event that can be said to symbolize the dawn of the post-Ottoman Middle East. As Allenby privately remarked, "Only now have the Crusades ended." It hasn't quite worked out like that - as attested to by this morning's breaking news in New York: a pre-Christmas pipe bomb at Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Speaking of Jerusalem, a century after the Ottoman eviction, a few other nations are apparently now ready to join President Trump in belatedly recognizing Israel's capital as the capital of Israel. In the United States, the Pervnado sweeps on, emptying out the schedules at NPR. In Canada, following my new SteynPost on the Lindsay Shepherd inquisition, I'm pleased to report a rare sign of life for free speech on the Wilfrid Laurier campus. In The Toronto Sun, Professor William McNally argues that there can be no compromise on free speech - and cites an old Steynism in support:

You cannot combine free speech and social justice advocates on a task force and expect a compromise. As Mark Steyn likes to say, if you combine ice cream and feces, the mixture is apt to taste more like the latter than the former.

On the subject of hostility to free speech, in the tedious Mann vs Steyn "hockey stick" defamation case, still mired in the constipated rectum of justice that is the DC court system, I often find myself on the receiving end of appeals to authority, and my lack thereof: I am not a credentialed climate science and have not published a single solitary paper in a peer-reviewed journal, and therefore I have no right to weigh in on the subject of climate change. Well, a bunch of credentialed scientists in the peer-reviewed-up-the-wazoo journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences took apart Mark Z Jacobson's paper on renewable energy. And Professor Jacobson responded by suing them, and in the same preferred venue of apparently every litigious scientist - the DC Superior Court:

The lawsuit has drawn comparisons to Penn State climate scientist Michael E. Mann's 2012 defamation lawsuit against National Review, Mark Steyn, the Competitive Enterprise Institute and Rand Simberg, which remains mired in the D.C. Court of Appeals. "In many ways, this is much worse than any of Michael Mann's lawsuits alleging defamation of character," Georgia Tech retired professor Judith Curry said on her Climate Etc. blog. "Jacobson's lawsuit seeks to settle a genuine scientific disagreement in the courts."

Free speech, the Pervnado, pipe bombs, the Deep State coup...: I'll do my best to get to whatever you bring up this afternoon.

