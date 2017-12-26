Image

Mark Steyn

Boxing Day Guest-Hostapalooza

by Mark Steyn
Please join me tonight, Tuesday, for a full hour of guest-host-level semi-professionalism as I sit in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

This morning I started the day on the curvy couch with "Fox & Friends" for a brisk jog around the day's headlines - including the iniquities of the UN, illegal immigration, and hellish celebs.

Click below to watch me with fellow guest-hosts Pete, Lisa and Todd:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with me or my fellow members of the Amalgamated Union of Guest-Hosts, then have at it in our comments section. We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club: you can join for the full year or sign up for an experimental three months. For more info, please see here - and, if you know of a wee lad or lassie that Santa Claus forgot, there's always the perfect Boxing Day present - a Steyn Club Gift Membership.

See you on the telly at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific.

