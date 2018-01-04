The Two-Tier Sisterhood

On Wednesday afternoon Steyn checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 for his first appearance in 2018. Subjects included the left's lack of interest in the Iranian protests, and their belated interest in Hollywood misogyny. Click below to listen:

If you disagree with any of the above and you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please feel free to have at it in the comments.

If you prefer Steyn in video, he'll be back on camera this evening, Thursday, for his first appearance this year with Tucker Carlson, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at 12 midnight Eastern. For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our Gift Membership, which makes a far better present for your true love on Twelfth Night than twelve drummers drumming.