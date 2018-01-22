MSNBC's House Genealogist

On Monday evening I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss what he and I regard as a public policy question and what MSNBC regard as Tucker's genealogical hypocrisy over his refusal to admit that his immigrant Swiss great-great-grandfather in 1860 justifies mass illegal immigration on an unprecedented scale 157 years later. First up was Tucker: Then yours truly. Click below to watch: ~If you prefer me in non-visual form, tomorrow, Tuesday, I'll be hosting another of our Clubland Q&As live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern Time. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member in Oz or Ottawa, India or Uzbekistan, be ready to fire away at 9pm GMT or whatever hour it is in your time zone and I'll try to get to your question. And, if you're not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, there's still time to join and shoot me a real head-scratcher live across the globe. You can find more details about the Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership.

