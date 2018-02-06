Image

Mark Steyn

On the Same Page

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/8439/on-the-same-page

Send WhatsApp
Print

Audio Recording

Carter Page, en route to a dead-drop under the third tree on the right in Central Park

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on The Nunes Memo, The Steele Dossier, The Page Warrant, The Fisa Order, and other potential thriller titles - with a detour through Brexit, Boris and topless nymphs from Manchester.

We like to have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're considering signing up, for the full year or a trial quarter, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our limited-time-only Gift Membership.

If you prefer me in print, there'll be a transcript of the above which we'll post in a few days. If you prefer me in vision, tomorrow I'll be making a rare Wednesday appearance with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun at midnight Eastern. Hope you'll swing by.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Un-Candid in Camera
  2. An Absence of Mind in the Hindu Kush
  3. FISA Friday Fever!
  4. The Jackal
  5. Agents of Putin

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.