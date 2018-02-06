On the Same Page

Carter Page, en route to a dead-drop under the third tree on the right in Central Park

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on The Nunes Memo, The Steele Dossier, The Page Warrant, The Fisa Order, and other potential thriller titles - with a detour through Brexit, Boris and topless nymphs from Manchester.

We like to have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're considering signing up, for the full year or a trial quarter, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our limited-time-only Gift Membership.

If you prefer me in print, there'll be a transcript of the above which we'll post in a few days. If you prefer me in vision, tomorrow I'll be making a rare Wednesday appearance with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun at midnight Eastern. Hope you'll swing by.