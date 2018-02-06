Live Around the Planet: Tuesday February 6th

Thanks for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, we'll air the action replay later this evening.
Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to the Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. If you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. As soon as we go live, Club members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along.
For today's show I'd like to focus at least for the first half on the Deep State's subversion of the vox populi as manifested by the rogue FBI/Justice Department behavior confirmed by the Nunes memo - which also revealed that I'm maybe two degrees from Carter Page and this George Papadopoulos guy. The "sealed" complaint that first brought Page (as "Male-1") under the scrutiny of the surveillance state was laid before a judge called Frank Maas, before whom I have also appeared, fortunately in a non-national security matter. And, of course, Democrats cling to the fiction that it was Papadopoulos (not Christopher Steele) who started the ball rolling by boozing it up with "an Australian diplomat" in London. The diplomat in question is our old pal Alexander Downer, who's Australian High Commissioner in the UK, as his dad, Sir Alick, was before him. I've been out drinking with Alexander, which is not something to be undertaken lightly, so I can well understand how young Papadopoulos came a cropper. But even so the shallow feebleness of the Democrat-media reliance on this angle is quite amazing, starting with the fact that nobody in the American media knows what a "high commissioner" is, hence the vague references to an "Australian diplomat".
But so much for Comey, Steele et al. We'll also take on similar Deep State pushbacks elsewhere, such as the renewed determination to scuttle Brexit. And maybe halfway through we'll switch it up and turn to some other topics. See how it goes, play it by ear.
~As I always say, we're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site offers more free content than ever before.
I may be cynical, but I don't think we will ever see anyone be charged and/or tried in any Washington scandal no matter how much evidence is out there. We will all talk it to death and tsk-tsk and no one will actually take action. I note that fire brand Trey Gowdy is now leaving Congress after putting in lots of face time on camera being indignant. Even Congress is toothless. Your thoughts??