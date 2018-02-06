Live Around the Planet: Tuesday February 6th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

Thanks for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, we'll air the action replay later this evening. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about ten minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And, to listen, simply click the livestream feed. Today, Tuesday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm Eastern in North America. If you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. As soon as we go live, Club members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along. For today's show I'd like to focus at least for the first half on the Deep State's subversion of the vox populi as manifested by the rogue FBI/Justice Department behavior confirmed by the Nunes memo - which also revealed that I'm maybe two degrees from Carter Page and this George Papadopoulos guy. The "sealed" complaint that first brought Page (as "Male-1") under the scrutiny of the surveillance state was laid before a judge called Frank Maas, before whom I have also appeared, fortunately in a non-national security matter. And, of course, Democrats cling to the fiction that it was Papadopoulos (not Christopher Steele) who started the ball rolling by boozing it up with "an Australian diplomat" in London. The diplomat in question is our old pal Alexander Downer, who's Australian High Commissioner in the UK, as his dad, Sir Alick, was before him. I've been out drinking with Alexander, which is not something to be undertaken lightly, so I can well understand how young Papadopoulos came a cropper. But even so the shallow feebleness of the Democrat-media reliance on this angle is quite amazing, starting with the fact that nobody in the American media knows what a "high commissioner" is, hence the vague references to an "Australian diplomat". But so much for Comey, Steele et al. We'll also take on similar Deep State pushbacks elsewhere, such as the renewed determination to scuttle Brexit. And maybe halfway through we'll switch it up and turn to some other topics. See how it goes, play it by ear. But Club membership does support all our video, audio and print features around the world - and in return confers a few benefits, including not only participation in our Clubland Q&A but also our monthly audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, the eleventh of which airs later this month, and is a cracker, and our series of video poetry, which on Sunday marked the bicentennial of Shelley's "Ozymandias". That's 5pm in the Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland, 6pm for all my Bermudan friends - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm Greenwich Mean Time, 10pm in Western Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, midnight in Moscow (to go all Kenny Ball on you), the wee small hours in India (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Wednesday morning in Oz, 10am in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific. But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us.

On February 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm, Benjamin Car wrote: Hey Mark, pardon me for asking a rather broad question, but how do you see the release of the GOP Intel Memo impacting the Robert Mueller Investigation?

P.S. I love your SteynPosts. When's the next one coming out?

On February 6, 2018 at 3:53 pm, Calvert Whitehurst wrote: Mark, I don't know if you can address this - but what is the likelihood of amending the Hatch Act to bar federal employees from unionizing? Contributions from public employee union PAC's are a significant source of funds for the Democratic Party and Democratic candidates. Or a law making it easier to fire and penalize federal employees for abuse of power? If the Lois Lerners of this world were no longer allowed to retire on full pensions and DOJ and and FBI employees were not just "reassigned" after engaging in partisan surveillance, it might help to declaw and defang the Deep State.

On February 6, 2018 at 4:01 pm, Holly wrote: Hi, Mark, with all this power and lawless energy used in making sure that Donald Trump never came anywhere near the presidency, and presumably with the ability to control events, how did the deep state efforts fail? It's not enough to say Clinton was a terrible candidate and ran a poor campaign; the cheating was supposed to overcome those weaknesses. Is it actually the case that these people are not as powerful as they think they are? Has their corruption made them impotent even to manage their own corruption?

On February 6, 2018 at 4:05 pm, George Pereira wrote: It seems to me that to a greater or lesser degree Trump's appointments lack the fire of Trump himself.

The most disappointing is Jeff Sessions.

Is he:

a) a creature of the Swamp

b) being blackmailed

c) incompetent

d) all of the above

On February 6, 2018 at 4:05 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Mark,

I heard a rumor that Netflix is going to remake the Keystone Kops. The current cast includes James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Any recommendations for additional cast members?

On February 6, 2018 at 4:08 pm, Joe Patterson wrote: President Trump's lawyers are advising him not to be interviewed by Mueller. Your thoughts.

On February 6, 2018 at 4:10 pm, Patty Villanova wrote: With all of the latest information that's come out in the past couple of weeks including the Memo, that provides a wholesale indictment of the FBI, Obama, the Clintons, et al , do you believe that anyone of these creeps are going to end up being led out of their homes in handcuffs?

On February 6, 2018 at 4:16 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Are the 'dodgy dossier' that the FBI used to investigate Trump, and the 'dodgy dossier' in the UK, commissioned by the civil service, containing scaremongering economic forecasts against Brexit, both two sides of the same coin - a 'deep state' assault on democracy?

On February 6, 2018 at 4:24 pm, Nick Turner wrote: Good evening Mr Steyn,

Across the pond here our own deep state seem determined to deliver BRINO - Brexit In Name Only. Without a



Trump to lead us, Theresa May looks set to offer an inevitably inedible Eurofudge. I wanted to ask what you think of your former Spectator editor Boris Johnson? Has his moment passed? The political-media class, of which he is a shining example, can never forgive him for Brexit. Nor has he display the strength of will to take them on. Do you have an opinion on the rise of Jacob Rees-Mogg?

On February 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm, Pasta Putinesque, Flyover Country wrote: The IRS was weaponized by the Obama administration, and then there was that John Doe Wisconsin debacle and the lies told to the FISA court, what has to happen before these federal monstrosities are reigned in-as you say-they have crossed the border from police service to secret service in many ways.

On February 6, 2018 at 4:32 pm, Michelle Dulak wrote: This morning on NPR, there was a former FBI agent who insisted that the Nunes memo didn't tell the truth about what the Steele dossier said, because there was a footnote indicating that Steele was paid by "political operatives." But she didn't say that it was the HRC campaign. Does this make any difference?

On February 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm, Alan Miller wrote: Mark,

I was delighted to learn that the Russians were able to swing the US elections by means of $50k in Facebook ads. I was tempted to make use of this trick myself, but unfortunately I can't be US President due to some petty, racist, anti-DREAMer legislation about the candidates having a US passport. I therefore propose the following high stakes, high roller deal.

If you put yourself up to be president in 2020, I will sell my car and pony up the money to Putin. After you are elected you can pay me back the $50k from some Solara type slush fund, I will buy another car, and we're all good!

I know what you're thinking, this is Washington, nobody does something for nothing? Well, yes, but if you can let me doss down in the White House whenever I'm "visiting the Beltway", as I'll tell my friends, I'll call it quits. The hotel saving will easily cover the lost interest on my capital. Now that's what Trump would call a deal!

With best wishes,

Alan

On February 6, 2018 at 4:45 pm, Kevin Zarobinski wrote: Dear Mark,

I have noticed that in all the upheaval of the Nunez memo, nobody has commented (that I have noticed) on a far more startling, potential issue. My question is: between the N.S.A. mass spying and the F.B.I. playing politics, if that is what we know about, what are we still in the dark about?

On February 6, 2018 at 4:45 pm, Emily Maxymiv wrote: Hi Mark,

In case there's time for any "non-memo" related questions, I'd like to hear your thoughts on the removal of the Victorian painting from Manchester Gallery this week. Their decision to temporarily remove the painting was fueled by the #MeToo movement and claim that it was not censorship, but just a way to "encourage debate" about how such images should be displayed. How is there to be ANY debate if no one can actually see the painting? Is this just a publicity stunt or are we really to the point of censoring paintings from 1896? © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

