Mark Steyn

Judging Us

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8450/judging-us

On Monday evening, I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Ruth Bader Ginsburg's evidence-free analysis of the last election, and say a few words on the new Obama presidential portrait. On the last point I had a few cheap cracks ready re the extra finger Obama's chosen artist has given him (see right). That makes eleven digits, which oddly enough is as many as the national debt had under him. [See Timothy McDonnell's important note below.] Etc. But Tucker chose to move on to Justice Ginsburg, and to be honest any reasonably competent person can do his own shtick re the Obama portraiture, so you don't need mine.

As to judges moonlighting as pundits, what with one thing and another, I was less tolerant of this latest and most prominent example of America's hideously politicized judiciary than I might have been. Click below to watch:

If you're one of the many Supreme Court justices who are members of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to speak up in defense of Ruthie in the comments. You can find more details about the Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership, which includes your choice of a hardback book or CD set personally autographed to your loved one by yours truly.

If you'd prefer not to be confronted by my cheerless visage, I'll be back on the radio tomorrow, Wednesday, with the great John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 live at 5pm Eastern. Hope you can join us.

