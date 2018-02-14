Image

Mark Steyn

Yuge Luge

Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/8456/yuge-luge

Send WhatsApp
Print

Mark spent his Valentine's afternoon with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640. First they kicked around some of the lighter topics in the news - and then, just as they moved on to the heavier stuff, the line conked out. Click below to listen:

Mark will be back on TV with Tucker Carlson tomorrow evening, Thursday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Today's appalling slaughter in Florida is likely to be among the topics.

If you disagree with any of the above and you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please feel free to have at it in the comments. But do remember to stay on topic and treat your fellow commenters with respect. Also for Steyn Club members, Mark will be launching this month's nightly audio adventure in Tales for Our Time this Friday.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our Gift Membership, which makes a perfect Valentine gift for the love of your life.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Green-Eyed About Brown Eyes
  2. Judging Us
  3. Romancing the Stone
  4. Among the Empathizers
  5. Rarefied Airwaves

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.