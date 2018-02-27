Image

Mark Steyn

The Abolition of the Sexes

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8498/the-abolition-of-the-sexes

On Monday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss a transgender victory in girls' wrestling, and its larger significance. Click below to watch:

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, today he'll be making a special Tuesday appearance with the great John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. That's at the slightly later hour than usual of 6pm Eastern, but we hope you'll tune in - and after that he'll be back here for the final thrilling installment of our current Tale for Our Time - John Buchan's The Thirty-Nine Steps.

~ On Tuesday Mark heads north of the border to The John Oakley Show on Toronto's AM 640 at 6pm Eastern Time.

