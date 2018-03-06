And Then There Were Nunberg... Tucker Carlson Tonight

March 6, 2018 https://www.steynonline.com/8509/and-then-there-were-nunberg On Monday night Mark sat in for Tucker Carlson for a full hour on Fox News live across America. First up for discussion was Jimmy Kimmel's record-breaking Oscar flopperoo, which Mark chewed over with Joe Concha and Wendy Osefo. Click below to watch: Next on the rundown was the latest target of Robert Mueller's "Russia" investigation - Sam Nunberg. Deroy Murdock began by correcting Mark's pronunciation: The delicate flowers at Media-ite didn't care for the cut of Deroy's jib: "They found no evidence of this," Murdock declared. "What amazes me, Mueller is so busy trying to find somebody that doesn't exist. Yet, you have massive collusion on the part of the Democrats and the Russians. He's not interested in looking at that." The NRO editor then took aim at Clinton, bringing up the Uranium One deal as an example of Russian collusion before giving a laundry list of purported crimes committed by the former Secretary of State... After Steyn said it was all to help the Russians, Murdock added "lock her up â€” now, more than ever before." The left has been making a sustained effort since the Parkland shooting to de-normalize the NRA. Georgia's Lieutenant-Governor Cagle told Mark why he's pushing back: Also on the Monday show: Steyn crossed swords with Ali Noorani of the National Immigration Forum. You can watch most of the rest of the broadcast here. Don't forget, if you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark or his guests, feel free to savage him or them in our comments section. For more on membership of The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and, if you're antipathetic to Mark but need an instant birthday gift for the Steyn fan in your family, check out our Steyn Club Gift Membership - or our SteynOnline gift certificates, starting at $25, which can be delivered electronically. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

