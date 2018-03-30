Image

Mark Steyn

The Glass Ceiling That Wasn't

Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Thursday evening's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Steyn was the warm-up act for Fabio, but followed Jennifer Palmieri, talking about how sexism cost Hillary her rightful place on the throne. Mark did not share that view. Click below to watch:

If you're one of that small brave band who enjoys Steyn on camera, he'll be back this weekend with a new video edition of Mark's Mailbox, answering questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world. But he'll also have some audio entertainment for you this Easter.

You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for an Easter present for a Steyn fan because Homeland Security has seized your Kinder egg, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

