Ultimate Xtreme What's-Her-Face-Off

Programming note: My instant lifetime-achievement-in-a-three-day-TV-career run of telly celebrity comes juddering to a halt today, Saturday, with an appearance on "The Greg Gutfeld Show" with Kat Timpf, Tyrus, and Jim Florentine, coast to coast on Fox News at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. It's always a lot of fun, so we hope you'll tune in.

On Thursday night, when I guest-hosted for Tucker Carlson, the release of James Comey's memos played havoc with the rundown, and meant we never got to Tucker's weekly quiz show "Final Exam", in which anchors and reporters compete to see who knows more about what's been happening. But we taped it afterwards, and Fox News kindly ran it last night during Brian Kilmeade's show. I played quizmaster, and Katie Frates and Brett Larson attempted to redeem themselves following the previous week's travesty of a farrago. From candidates to condiments, we covered all the big stories. Click below to watch:

Congratulations to the victor. "Final Exam" returns with the real quizmaster, Tucker Carlson, on its regular day next Thursday.

Thank you for all the generous and kind comments that have flowed in since the New York Supreme Court confirmed my resounding victory over CRTV in their pathetic lawsuit against me. We shall see if these so-called "constitutional conservatives" respect the constitution enough to do what two judges have now ordered them to do.

If you'd like to offer congratulations in person, I'll be speaking at the Ethan Allen Institute's 25th anniversary gala in Burlington, Vermont this coming Thursday, April 26th. If you're in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, upstate New York or Quebec, it's a shortish drive. It's a somewhat less convenient hop from Maine, but we have a couple of people zig-zagging west from the Pine Tree State, which I'm very touched by. If you want to join them as I officially inaugurate the post-CRTV phase of my life, you can find more details here - and get 15 per cent off the ticket price if you enter the promo code EAIMARK.

After the Ethan Allen gala, we'll be commencing first-anniversary observances of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on membership of the Club, see here - and, if you're antipathetic to me but need a birthday present for the Steyn fan in your family, check out our limited-time gift membership. See you with Greg and the gang tonight at 10pm Eastern - and before that back here for Mark at the Movies.