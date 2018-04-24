Image

Mark Steyn

The Bollardization of the West

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8608/the-bollardization-of-the-west

Programming note: Today, Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain.

I did double-duty on Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up for discussion was the larger implications of the latest motor-vehicle mass murder, this time in Toronto. Click below to watch:

We didn't get to what I regard as one of the more disturbing features of our atomized society: the erasure of inhibition - which is the main reason why previously people didn't kill people, no matter their easy access to guns or knives or Honda Civics.

Next up was Kanye West's sudden enthusiasm for Candace Owens and Scott Adams:

This Thursday I'll be live in Burlington, Vermont for the Ethan Allen Institute's 25th birthday bash. It should be a grand night, and, if you're minded to attend, there's a 15 per cent discount if you enter the promo code EAIMARK. More details here - or by emailing here. A couple of weeks later, and speaking of Rush, I'll be joining Mr Snerdley on stage in Florida on May 4th. It will be like a "Rush Limbaugh Show" roadshow (well, except for Rush...) Hope to see you at one or other of those events, according to geographical proximity.

We have some special observances planned for the first anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you've been thinking about signing up, you can find more details about the Club here - and, if you've a chum who'd enjoy our audio fiction, video poetry and much more, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

See you on the radio in a couple of hours - and do give me a call.

