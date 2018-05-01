Birthday Bash

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet.

Here at the Steyn Club we're about to celebrate our first anniversary, so I invited comments on what members liked and disliked about what we do here. But we also chewed over the merits of multiculturalism vs biculturalism, the severing of military service from the obligations of citizenship, the comedy and corruption of the South Yorkshire Police, and whether I should get on board and be the fourth man in the boat.

Along the way, I also answered a few queries about the status of the CRTV vs Steyn case. I won and CRTV lost, but its sleazebag deadbeat of a CEO, Cary Katz, is now openly defying two judges and has vowed never to pay what he owes. He and CRTV have also decided to re-sue me, this time for a mere $5 million. Their legal complaint includes as part of Exhibit C my January Song of the Week essay on "Oh Happy Day" - which doesn't mention Katz but which he claims nevertheless is derogatory and defamatory of him. So we're running a new competition to help Katz's unfortunate lawyer find something actionable in that "Happy Day" column. First prize is a year's subscription to CRTV, although I'm not sure they'll be around in a year, so enjoy it while you can. Email your entries here.

One of our commenters proposed that, given CRTV's paranoia about our Songs of the Week, this week's song ought to be Carly Simon's "You're So Vain". Take it away, Cary Katz:

I appreciate that there is a certain overlap between aficionados of SteynOnline and fans of certain of the CRTV hosts, but you would be better off suggesting to the latter that they advise Katz to do the honorable thing and comply with the New York Supreme Court's decision. You cannot draw sweet water from a foul well, and right now Katz's fetid sewage is dripping all over CRTV.

But enough of such unpleasantness. On this first anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club, I prefer to think not of bums and scofflaws but of our growing band of members around the planet who've kept me in the game through what was the worst year of my professional life. It's over now, but I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you. I shall never forget that, and we will have some exciting news about the future of our Club in the days ahead.

Thanks for all your questions today. If you're one of that small, brave band who prefers me on camera, I'll be making a rare Wednesday appearance with Tucker Carlson tomorrow night at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.