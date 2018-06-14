Strictly by the Book

Today I kept my Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight", talking about - what else? - the Inspector General's long awaited report on Comey, Strzok, Page and the FBI's treatment of the Clinton investigation. Click below to watch:

~The dwindling number of sane people in the western world vaguely assume that the politically correct celebrate-diversity nonsense is confined to our increasingly worthless universities or NPR panel discussions. But not so. It's burrowed its way into everything, and is slowly but remorselessly moronizing even vital areas of life. A few years ago, when a brilliant man, Sir Tim Hunt, had a distinguished career vaporized by a mediocre and deceitful professional grievance-monger, I wrote:

So we lose a superb Nobel scientist but keep a third-rate lying mediocrity. My problem with all this is that, increasingly, key levers of society are being ceded to the irredeemably stupid and mendacious, who seem to be the only ones capable of navigating the rocks and rapids of political correctness. One has the uneasy feeling that similar scenarios are playing out every day around the western world. How long before the planes start dropping out of the sky?

I think I intended that last line as a metaphorical flourish, but it may be turning literal sooner than I thought. In recent days Tucker has been running reports on one of the more absurd manifestations of the diversity Ã¼ber alles cult - the Obama Administration's decision with respect to air traffic control to prioritize those who check approved identity-group boxes over those who know something about, er, air traffic. You can see his first report here, and the follow-up here.

And, while I'm self-quoting on our current suicide cult, another line from that dropping-planes piece bears repeating - originally penned when CNN confused the ISIS flag with a banner of various dildos and butt-plugs at an LGBTQWERTY Pride Parade:

Incidentally, I see from my OED that an inability to distinguish between 'Allahu Akbar' and a butt plug is in fact the dictionary definition of 'celebrate diversity'.

As true now as it was then.

~I was very gratified by all those first-month Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club who've decided to sign up for another year. On the other hand, I was also delighted by the uptick in new members in recent days. So, if you were waiting a year to see if we were in it for the long haul, you can find more details about the Club here - and about our inaugural Club Cruise with me and my special guests here. Or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

See you live in Toronto tomorrow, Friday, at the Eglinton Grand for the inaugural George Jonas Freedom Award gala.