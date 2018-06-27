Image

Mark Steyn

The Offset Jet Set

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/8719/the-offset-jet-set

Twitter has shut down a parody account mocking Canada's climate alarmist-in-chief after a call from the Prime Minister's office but sadly Mark is on assignment and unavailable for comment. So we've done the next best thing here at SteynOnline by bringing back this gem from our archives circa December 2015 with just the right amount of ridicule for those who must not be mocked (with bonus cat album plug):

It's always fun to start the day with Toronto's peerless morning man John Oakley. We discussed the big climate beano in Paris and Barack Obama, David Suzuki and Justin Trudeau's wish to return us to the pristine purity of an "indigenous" society. Click below to listen:

I must say it's awfully cute the way AM640 managed to embed the cover of my cat album into the audio file. I wouldn't have the first clue how to do that. But that's me and Marvin consoling each other at about 3am in one of the local nightclubs that proliferate in this corner of rural New Hampshire.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, you'll find more information here. And, don't forget to book now for the inaugural Mark Steyn Club Cruise from Montreal to Boston this September at the height of foliage season. We will have a grand time.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

