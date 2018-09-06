We The People Who Know Better Than You The People...

Thursday was a bonanza news day starting with an op-ed by a "Senior Administration Official" stating that he was part of "the resistance" working within the White House to subvert the President - and, incidentally, the result of the 2016 election. Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss. Click below to watch:
Mark I was listening to you yesterday on the Tucker show and you pointed out that Trump is completely logical asking the generals when they will win a war pointing out that US is fighting in Afghanistan 17 years on piece of land which is worth less than Barbara Streisand's terrace in Malibu and there is no end in sight. Mark the question is logical, and the answer is simple. It is not the generals that are losing the war it is the politicians that enabled the enemy to establish base in the USA and dictated the rules of war to the generals and restrictions on the use of military force that automatically ensures that the war never ends and if it ends it ends with the defeat of USA.
If World War II would have been fought using the same rules of engagement that US forces are obliged to follow not mentioning the rules of engagement of Obama that are the craziest possible but even the rules of engagement under Pres. Trump World War II would have been still fought now or possible outcome that whoever rules US considers pleading for peace from Germany, Japan and Soviet Union willing to give up all its territories outside the continental USA maybe even returning Alaska to the Soviet Union. USA would be on a verge of becoming a failed state with German and Japanese supporting groups combating to take control of US homeland territory
The difference between current rules of engagement compared to the rules of engagement in World War II can be summarized as follow
World War II was fought with one objective in mind i.e. win the war, use all means and whatever it takes to force Germany and Japan to surrender unconditionally.
The current rules of engagement are fight but take care to follow the rules of war dictated by latest Geneva Convention of war and the war has to be humanitarian, civilian population must be protected at all costs, the necessities of life for the civilian population has to be provided which includes food, medical care, unmarked enemy combatant which are mixed with civilians cannot be engaged in a way which can cause collateral damage or loss of life of the civilian population, commanders and soldiers are personally liable in their caused loss of life or injury of civilians it is the responsibility of the soldiers and the commanders to verify that person or persons that they engage indeed unmarked enemy combatant. To add on top of it, the top military command has to take into account the national and international political implication of military action since the USA has allies that support the enemy and in the USA are significant number of people that support the enemy and they are protected by the US constitution the courts and the democratic party and RINOs and they have significant political clout by their sheer number their aggressiveness and financial resources that they receive from outside the US from so called allies of the US. Essentially telling the Army fight but put all the army in a straight jackets and feed them with sedatives If they still manage to fight imprison them as well.