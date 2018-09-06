We The People Who Know Better Than You The People... Tucker Carlson Tonight

September 6, 2018 https://www.steynonline.com/8801/we-the-people-who-know-better-than-you-the-people Thursday was a bonanza news day starting with an op-ed by a "Senior Administration Official" stating that he was part of "the resistance" working within the White House to subvert the President - and, incidentally, the result of the 2016 election. Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss. Click below to watch: We have been very gratified by those first-year Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club who've decided to sign up for our second year. On the other hand, we're always delighted to welcome new members. So, if you were waiting a year to see if we were in it for the long haul, you can find more details about the Club here - and about our upcoming inaugural Steyn cruise with Mark and his special guests here. Or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password? 41 Reader Comments