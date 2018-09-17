The Flint and Steel of Religion by Mark Steyn

September 17, 2018

Programming note: In an hour or so I'll be looking in on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Hope you'll tune in.

Meanwhile, for those who prefer me in non-visual form, here we go with Part Four of our brand new Tale for Our Time - my serialization of John Buchan's classic thriller Greenmantle. In tonight's episode, posing as a disgruntled Boer, Richard Hannay attempts to persuade his German controller that he wants to rile up the Muslim world:

'First find the race that fears its priests. It is waiting for youâ€"the Mussulmans of Somaliland and the Abyssinian border and the Blue and White Nile. They would be like dried grasses to catch fire if you used the flint and steel of their religion. Look what the English suffered from a crazy Mullah who ruled only a dozen villages. Once get the flames going and they will lick up the pagans of the west and south. This is the way of Africa. How many thousands, think you, were in the Mahdi's army who never heard of the Prophet till they saw the black flags of the Emirs going into battle?'

Stumm was smiling...

'You are a dreamer, Brandt,' he said. 'But I do not reject you on that account. Dreams sometimes come true, when an army follows the visionary. But who is going to kindle the flame..?'

'That is your part. You are the cleverest people in the world. You have already half the Mussulman lands in your power. It is for you to show us how to kindle a holy war.'

Holy war? That's crazy talk, right?

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Four of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Thank you for your many kind comments on this series. Steyn Club member Kris Dray writes:

Good on you, Mark Steyn. I have read most of these books and stories at least once and loved them. While some of the more woke of our citizens might take offense at these authors, this is a great treat for me.

Much appreciated, Kris. Those fellow citizens aren't woke, they're sleepwalking, alas.

If you've a friend who might be partial to our classic fiction outings, we've introduced a special Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership. And we'll be doing a Tale for Our Time live on the looming Mark Steyn cruise. You'll find more details here. Any queries? Please call Cindy on 1-800-707-1634 (or, from beyond North America, +1 770 952-1959) or email us here.

See you on TV in an hour, and for Part Five of Greenmantle tomorrow.

