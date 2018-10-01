Mark is somewhere in the Gulf of St Lawrence this morning entertaining his guests on the sold-out Mark Steyn Club Cruise. So he won't be able to keep his Monday date with Tucker Carlson on Fox News tonight. In lieu of that, we thought you'd enjoy the following one-hour special. Tomorrow is the official launch day for Tucker's entertaining and insightful new book Ship of Fools - which is not a reference to the Mark Steyn cruise but in fact a brilliant analysis of some of the biggest issues of our time. Mark and Tucker explored some of those themes in this livestreamed book signing from a couple of days ago. They address the state of men in contemporary society and the likelihood of civil war, as well as detouring into asides on fly-fishing and unpasteurized cheese. And, with the Kavanaugh circus ongoing, Tucker talks very movingly about what it's like to find yourself on the receiving end of a false rape accusation. Click below to watch:

Steyn will be back on screen tomorrow for a brand new SteynPost. SteynPosts is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. If you're a Steyn Club member and you take issue with Tucker or Mark, then have at it in our comments section.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline starting with Mark's reaction to the latest twists and turns in the Kavanaugh fiasco. Our Saturday movie date prompted Steyn to a bad case of Woad rage. Our Sunday Song of the Week offered a kind of postscript to Mark's remembrance of Denis Norden with a beautiful ballad: "This Is All I Ask." But our big programming event was the continuation of The Mark Steyn Club's latest audio adventure - Mark's serialization of John Buchan's classic and highly pertinent tale of great-power maneuvering and Islamic insurrection, Greenmantle. Click to hear him read Part Fifteen, Part Sixteen and Part Seventeen - or settle in for a good old binge-listen right from Part One here. If you were too busy accusing Brett Kavanaugh of Satanism and bestiality at a sock hop in 1972, we hope you'll want to check out one or two of the foregoing as a new week begins.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark will be back later this evening for Part Eighteen of Greenmantle.