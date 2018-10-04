Image

Mark Steyn

Immigration and Birthright
Steyn talks to Andrew Lawton

The Mark Steyn Club Cruise is presently sailing off Nova Scotia, which means Mark will be unable to get to the studio for his regular Thursday slot on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". In lieu of his appearance with Tucker, we thought you might enjoy this extended interview with his old friend and piano-playing imam Andrew Lawton on immigration north and south of the border, and indeed elsewhere. Click below to watch:

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back later this evening with the penultimate episode of The Mark Steyn Club's current Tale for Our Time, John Buchan's Greenmantle, as it races toward its denouement.

As we always say, membership of the Steyn Club isn't for everyone, but it does ensure that our content remains available for everyone, in print, in audio, in video, out there around the world, and maybe once in a while changing a mind or two. For more information on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

