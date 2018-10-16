Miller and Steyn Together!

Longtime radio listeners and SteynOnline regulars will know how much Mark enjoyed joining his pal Dennis Miller on the air to talk politics, music, culture and obscure showbiz references. It's been a couple of years since Dennis signed off on his radio show, but we're pleased to announce that Miller and Steyn are back together, and for the first time on stage!

Their Adorable Deplorable Tour will swing through Pennsylvania and western New York starting in February. For Mark's Ontario fans, the Syracuse show is just a couple of hours from Kingston, and the Rochester show isn't too far from Niagara Falls and the QEW.

(Probably best not to tell the border guard where you were on your way back though.)

From witty cultural insights to irreverent comedy, the Adorable Deplorable Tour will have it all. Except that Mark's having some difficulty talking Dennis into joining him for the famous flying leap off the stage in his hate-crime version of "Kung Fu Fighting".

Mark Steyn Club members had the opportunity to buy tickets last week, but they're officially on sale in Reading and Syracuse now, and for Wilkes-Barre and Rochester in the next few days. And, if you buy a VIP ticket, you'll not only get prime seating, but also the opportunity to meet Dennis and Mark after the show. All performances start at 8pm, and doors open at 7pm. You can buy tickets online through Ticketmaster, or by calling the box offices directly.

Here's the schedule:

READING, PENNSYLVANIA

8pm Friday February 22nd 2019 at the Santander Performing Arts Centre

Tickets available here or in person at the Weidenhammer Box Office at the Santander Arena - or by telephone at 1-800-745-3000.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK

8pm Saturday February 23rd 2019 at the Oncenter Crouse-Hinds Theater

Tickets available here or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at the Oncenter - or by telephone at 1-800-745-3000.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK

8pm Friday March 1st at the Kodak Center

Tickets available here or in person at the box office - or by telephone at 1-800-745-3000.

WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA

8pm Saturday March 2nd 2019 at the F M Kirby Center

Tickets available here or in person at the box office - or by telephone at 1-800-745-3000.

It's always a fun night when Mark steps out on stage...

At one point, I just lost it. I was laughing so hard, I couldn't breathe - Catherine Sims, Hillsdale College

STEYN IN AMERICA! Just saw @ MarkSteynOnline live. Best speech ever! - Jeff Swenson, Minneapolis

STEYN IN AUSTRALIA! Best speech ever - Andrew Bond, Melbourne

STEYN IN CANADA! The best night of my entire life - M Craig Williams, Toronto

TREAT YOURSELF TO A STEYNAMITE NIGHT: The usual blend of comedy and terror - John J Miller, National Review