Mark Steyn

Everyone's Running As Bernie

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

Programming note: At 8am Eastern this Tuesday morning I'll be checking in Webster & Nancy at 103.1FM WILK Newsradio in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area - where I'll be appearing with Dennis Miller on stage at the Kirby Center in a few weeks' time. You can listen live to me, Webster and Nancy here - and you can find out more about the first ever Miller/Steyn tour here.

Last night I kept my regular Monday date with Tucker Carlson to talk over the state of play of Campaign 2020, with a bazillion Democrats on the field, plus a possible "centrist independent" run from Starbucks honcho Howard Schultz. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

Incidentally, the above-mentioned Dennis Miller-plus-Steyn together-at-last tour is also hitting Reading, Pennsylvania as well as Syracuse and Rochester, New York. And with VIP tickets you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but get to meet Dennis and me after the show. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn show here.

See you on the radio in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in an hour or so.

On Tuesday Mark starts the day with Webster & Nancy on the radio in Wilkes-Barre at 8am Eastern Time.

 

