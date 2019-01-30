Kirby Enthusiasm

Today, Wednesday, I'll be keeping my midweek date with the great John Oakley on Global News Radio 640 in Toronto, live at 5pm Eastern. Hope you'll tune in.
On Tuesday I had a very convivial start to the day with Webster & Nancy on 103.1 WILK News Radio in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, where in a few weeks' time Dennis Miller and I will be taking to the stage at the Kirby Center, named for the co-founder of Woolworth's, although his name didn't stay on the storefront for very long (and thus didn't get mentioned in a certain favorite seasonal song of mine). Webster, Nancy and I chewed over topics great and small, from hate to haircuts. Click below to listen:
Dennis and I will also be appearing at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania (where tickets are selling fast) and also doing a couple of New York dates, at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York, where I hope to see a few friendly Ontarian faces in the crowd from up the QEW. And don't forget, at Syracuse and Rochester, as at Reading and Wilkes-Barre, with VIP seating you get to meet Dennis and me after the show. More details of the Miller/Steyn New York/Pennsylvania gigs here.
See you north of the border with John Oakley this afternoon.
Great radio interview as usual. I live to far away to attend one of your shows with Dennis Miller.
All these people running for president is probably going to split the vote, especially with Shultz running as an independent. Great column in National Review online today, quoting Reagan's line about the Democrat party left him, applying it to Schultz. On another note, I came up with a idea years ago. If someone can't explain an idea or proposal to me so I can understand it, they are lying to me or they don't understand it either. AOC is working under the second half. She also has this habit of talking very fast hoping you won't notice she's a space cadet.