Image

Mark Steyn

Infanticide and Minstrelsy

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9175/infanticide-and-minstrelsy

Send WhatsApp
Print

Last night I kept my regular Monday date with Tucker Carlson to talk over the most bizarre aspect of the current imbroglio in Virginia. A former medical colleague of Governor Ralph Northam, disgusted by the Democrat governor's enthusiasm for infanticide, leaked the old yearbook photo of him allegedly in blackface. (In turn, Lieutenant-Governor Fairfax now accuses Governor Northam of leaking details of the Democrat lieutenant-governor's #MeToo problem to prevent his succession.) The media's position on all of this is that it's cool to be pro-infanticide but not if you did minstrel jokes four decades ago. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here. The lads at Huffington Post didn't care for the cut of my jib - which kind of made Tucker's point: that in America we're obligated to talk about these issues incessantly but only in the most absurd and trivial ways.

~If you enjoy me with Tucker, try me with the great Dennis Miller. This month we'll be launching the first ever Miller/Steyn tour on February 22nd in Reading, Pennsylvania, followed by Syracuse and Rochester, New York, and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. And with VIP tickets you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but get to meet Dennis and me after the show. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn show here.

PS Quick programming note: Due to the burthens of tedious legal tosspottery, our regular Tuesday Clubland Q&A has had to be postponed until Friday (that's Saturday small hours and breakfast for our Asian and Pacific listeners). We apologize for any inconvenience.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Johnnie Cochran of the Great White North?
  2. The Age of the Woke Billionaire
  3. Macedonians and Macchiato
  4. Vortex of Fear
  5. The Day After Tomorrow

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image