Infanticide and Minstrelsy

Last night I kept my regular Monday date with Tucker Carlson to talk over the most bizarre aspect of the current imbroglio in Virginia. A former medical colleague of Governor Ralph Northam, disgusted by the Democrat governor's enthusiasm for infanticide, leaked the old yearbook photo of him allegedly in blackface. (In turn, Lieutenant-Governor Fairfax now accuses Governor Northam of leaking details of the Democrat lieutenant-governor's #MeToo problem to prevent his succession.) The media's position on all of this is that it's cool to be pro-infanticide but not if you did minstrel jokes four decades ago. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here. The lads at Huffington Post didn't care for the cut of my jib - which kind of made Tucker's point: that in America we're obligated to talk about these issues incessantly but only in the most absurd and trivial ways.

~If you enjoy me with Tucker, try me with the great Dennis Miller. This month we'll be launching the first ever Miller/Steyn tour on February 22nd in Reading, Pennsylvania, followed by Syracuse and Rochester, New York, and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. And with VIP tickets you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but get to meet Dennis and me after the show. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn show here.

PS Quick programming note: Due to the burthens of tedious legal tosspottery, our regular Tuesday Clubland Q&A has had to be postponed until Friday (that's Saturday small hours and breakfast for our Asian and Pacific listeners). We apologize for any inconvenience.