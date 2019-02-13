If music be the food of love, play on, quoth the poet. It's the season of love, and we're playing on with music and food and poetry in an encore presentation of the Valentine's Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

~First, the poetry: If you've enjoyed Mark's Sunday versifying, here are a couple of romantic bonuses from his favorite love poems.

~Next, the food: As you know, at Christmas Mark likes to tuck into a delicious bootleg bÃ»che de NoÃ«l from his favorite patissiers - Denis and AgnÃ¨s of the Boulangerie Owl's Bread in Magog, Quebec. Many viewers seemed to like the look of it, too. So we asked Denis to prepare a special dish sure to seduce your loved one on St Valentine's Day.

~Then, the music: You don't want to mess around come Valentine's. So Mark invited his compatriot, the acclaimed singer/pianist Carol Welsman, to perform two of the all-time greatest love songs with the Mark Steyn Show band.

~The love? Ah, but you have to supply that yourself... Click below to watch:

We're not sure whether songs, food, poetry or romance will be on the bill for first ever Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn stage tour together, but we can guarantee a few laughs, which you may be in need off if Valentine's is a total bust. The tour kicks off next week, Friday February 22nd, in Reading, Pennsylvania, and there are still a few tickets left. VIP tickets would make a very thoughtful Valentine's gift for your loved one: you not only enjoy the best seats in the house, but you get to meet Mark and Dennis after the show, have your picture snapped with them, and take home a special autographed gift. But don't leave it too late: the VIP tickets are almost gone!

After Reading, Mark and Dennis will be in Syracuse, New York the following night (where, alas, VIP tickets have sold out), and after that headed for Rochester and then Wilkes-Barre.

