Amazon and Borders

Programming note: On Saturday Mark joins Kat, Tyrus and his fellow Torontonian Dr Debra Soh on "The Greg Gutfeld Show", live across America at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. We hope you'll tune in.

On Friday Steyn spent the morning on three of his favorite shows - "Fox & Friends", "The Brian Kilmeade Show" and "Varney & Company" - on, respectively, Fox News, Fox Radio and Fox Business, all leading up to the President's press conference from the Rose Garden.

You can hear me on the radio with Brian here. Stuart quizzed me about AOC's expulsion of Amazon from New York and various border issues. Click below to watch:

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member please feel free to add your thoughts below. If you'd rather bend Mark's ear in person, there's a VIP ticket waiting for you on the first ever Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn tour. It kicks off next Friday, February 22nd, at the Santander Center in Reading, Pennsylvania, where there are still just a few tickets left. After Reading, Mark and Dennis will be at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, New York the following night ), Saturday February 23rd, and after that headed for the Kodak Center in Rochester, and then the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Any seat is worth grabbing, but with VIP tickets you enjoy not only the best view but get to meet Mark and Dennis after the show, have your picture snapped with them, and take home an autographed gift. But don't wait too long - VIP seats have already sold out in Syracuse.

