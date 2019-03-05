Horton Hears a Problematic Who

Yesterday I did double-duty on radio and television. First up was three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from Monday's program here.

Afterwards it was on to telly and Tucker - and the question of whether Dr Seuss is "problematic" (with a side order of performance drugs for card games). Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

Previous from me and Tucker on Dr Seuss here:

Yesterday was also the official announcement of the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise.