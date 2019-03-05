Image

Mark Steyn

Horton Hears a Problematic Who

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Air

Yesterday I did double-duty on radio and television. First up was three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from Monday's program here.

Afterwards it was on to telly and Tucker - and the question of whether Dr Seuss is "problematic" (with a side order of performance drugs for card games). Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

Previous from me and Tucker on Dr Seuss here:

Yesterday was also the official announcement of the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise. This year we're Alaska-bound with Dennis Miller joining our merry crew for a unique combination of gags and glaciers. We hope you'll want to join us, either on the cruise or in The Mark Steyn Club. We have fun in the Club, so, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, we hope you'll give it a go.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

