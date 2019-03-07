What Trump's Accused Of, Trudeau Did

Tomorrow, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for Open Line Friday. As for today's guest-hosted excursion into Excellence In Broadcasting, you can find a few moments from the show here - and more details on that Mark Steyn Cruise I mentioned here.
North of the border, I kept my fortnightly date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. We discussed the ongoing SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, and I pointed out that nice boy-king Justin actually did what Trump's been accused of for over two years: straight-up obstruction of justice. The Prime Minister demanded that Canada's Attorney General interfere to his political advantage in the Crown's prosecution of a criminal case - and, when the Attorney General refused to do his bidding, he fired her. Click below to listen:
We had a grand turnout from Canadians on last year's Steyn cruise, so we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join us this September, sailing from Vancouver to Alaska, with Dennis Miller joining our merry crew.
See you tonight on the telly with Tucker.
Oh, Mark. When woke progressives do it it is called "being pragmatic" or "allowing alternative justice." The Left and the media always seem so very uninterested.