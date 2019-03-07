What Trump's Accused Of, Trudeau Did

Tomorrow, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for Open Line Friday. As for today's guest-hosted excursion into Excellence In Broadcasting, you can find a few moments from the show here - and more details on that Mark Steyn Cruise I mentioned here.

North of the border, I kept my fortnightly date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. We discussed the ongoing SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, and I pointed out that nice boy-king Justin actually did what Trump's been accused of for over two years: straight-up obstruction of justice. The Prime Minister demanded that Canada's Attorney General interfere to his political advantage in the Crown's prosecution of a criminal case - and, when the Attorney General refused to do his bidding, he fired her. Click below to listen:

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on last year's Steyn cruise, so we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join us this September, sailing from Vancouver to Alaska, with Dennis Miller joining our merry crew.

See you tonight on the telly with Tucker.