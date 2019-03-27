The West in Existential Crisis

The ongoing fallout from the mosque massacre in Christchurch - infidel prime ministers in hijabs, the Muslim call to prayer on New Zealand radio, the banning of Jordan Peterson from Kiwi bookstores - prompted several SteynOnline readers and viewers to ask for an encore broadcast of Mark's interview with Douglas Murray for The Mark Steyn Show.

There is no more humane and clear-eyed observer of the existential tragedy unfolding across the west than Mr Murray. In this program, he discusses The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam, a book Mark describes as "profound". Steyn and Murray survey Christendom in unprecedented demographic transformation, and roam far and wide in their analysis from the East End of London to the Mediterranean refugee camps, from far northern Sweden to the tomb of Charles Martel. If you missed it first time round, we think you'll find this show worth your time. Click here to watch:

