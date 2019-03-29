A New Theme Tune for CNN

Most of Thursday evening's cable news was taken up with live broadcast of the President's first post-Mueller rally, live on stage in Michigan. But immediately afterwards Tucker Carlson came to Mark to ask him for his thoughts on the event. Click below to watch:

Earlier this month we officially announced the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise, following last year's sell-out maiden voyage. On September 4th, we'll be sailing from Vancouver through Alaska's Inside Passage to Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Ketchikan. Michele Bachmann and others of our merry crew will be returning for this latest foray, but they'll be joined by Mark's boffo Adorable Deplorable stage-show partner Dennis Miller, so it'll be a unique combination of gags'n'glaciers.

Cabins are going amazingly fast, and, as with most travel plans, the prices are more favorable and the range of accommodations more congenial the earlier you book. For those coming from far afield, Cindy, our cruise manager, can help with flight and hotel bookings: If you'd rather speak in person, it's +1 (770) 952-1959 from overseas; if you're calling from North America, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

More on the cruise here. More on The Mark Steyn Club here.