Image

Mark Steyn

A New Theme Tune for CNN

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9263/new-theme-tune-for-cnn

Send WhatsApp
Print

Most of Thursday evening's cable news was taken up with live broadcast of the President's first post-Mueller rally, live on stage in Michigan. But immediately afterwards Tucker Carlson came to Mark to ask him for his thoughts on the event. Click below to watch:

Earlier this month we officially announced the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise, following last year's sell-out maiden voyage. On September 4th, we'll be sailing from Vancouver through Alaska's Inside Passage to Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Ketchikan. Michele Bachmann and others of our merry crew will be returning for this latest foray, but they'll be joined by Mark's boffo Adorable Deplorable stage-show partner Dennis Miller, so it'll be a unique combination of gags'n'glaciers.

Cabins are going amazingly fast, and, as with most travel plans, the prices are more favorable and the range of accommodations more congenial the earlier you book. For those coming from far afield, Cindy, our cruise manager, can help with flight and hotel bookings: If you'd rather speak in person, it's +1 (770) 952-1959 from overseas; if you're calling from North America, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

More on the cruise here. More on The Mark Steyn Club here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Deep-State Dumpster Fire
  2. The Fanmaid's Tale
  3. The West in Existential Crisis
  4. Creepy Porn Soon-to-Be-Disbarred Lawyer
  5. A Deal of New Green

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image