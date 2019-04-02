Live Around the Planet: Tuesday April 2nd

This afternoon, Tuesday, I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet in another Clubland Q&A. We'll kick it off at our usual hour in North America - 4pm Eastern Time - which, because some parts of the world have not yet sprung into summer, is not quite our usual time elsewhere. But it's definitely 8pm Tuesday Greenwich Mean Time - and we'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below.

Last night with Tucker, I discussed the big news of recent days in America - the Democrat-media consensus that it's time for a very hands-on Joe Biden to hand off to somebody else. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

I'm not sure I can face devoting a full hour to Joe Biden's clutches for today's Q&A. So how about this? In that Canadian Attorney General/Privy Council Clerk tape we posted yesterday, Jody Wilson-Raybould mentioned that she'd been down in Australia for the "Five Eyes" - that's the intelligence-sharing between the US and four corners of Her Majesty's dominions. So we'll do a little bit of a "Five Eyes" Q&A with a couple of topics apiece from America, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. So, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

As soon as we go live, members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

So see you back here this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 5pm Tuesday in the Canadian Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland, 6pm for all you Uighurs in Bermuda - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm British Summer Time, 10pm in Paris, Berlin and Cairo, 11pm in Istanbul, Jerusalem and Moscow, midnight in Dubai, half-past-midnight in Teheran for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time-zones, 1am on Wednesday morning in Islamabad, 1.30am in Delhi, 1.45am in Kathmandu for all you New Delhians who move to Nepal to enjoy the vibe of a quarter-hour time-zone, 3am in Bangkok, 4am in Singapore, 5am in Tokyo, 5.30am in Darwin for all you Nepalese who move to Australia's Northern Territory because you can't handle the quarter-hour time-zones, a 7am Wednesday breakfast in Sydney and Melbourne and a rather more civilized hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Fiji, Samoa and beyond.

But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.