Do the Wokestapo Wear Hermes Scarves?

This issue is a special dispatch, straight from the Deranged Dominion of Canada itself with news and current event nuggets for your consideration. If you like what you're reading, and you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, do let us know in the comment section. If you get triggered, even better! If you have any other strong or even moderately tepid feelings about these items and trends, as Mark himself would say, "have at it" in the comments as well! (A special note about this at the bottom).

~ Hopefully by now you have had a chance to read Mark's poignant and reflective essay on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Here's a short news story from the commemorations that caught my eye. There were a few incredible stories of WWII vets in their nineties going back to Europe to parachute back onto the blood-soaked soil. If you didn't listen to it live, or watch on video, do take a moment to read President Trump's full remarks from Normandy. He gave a profoundly moving and remarkable speech.

Also, Melania is a real knockout. GAWD she is lovely and graceful. All her fashion choices on the European trip were outstanding, but I must post this because HERMES SCARF. You're welcome.

~In other news from the Americas, the price of doing something or other about weather, I mean Climate Change, is going up. Surprise! Print more money! STAT!!!

~In Mogadishu, MN a modicum of justice is served.

~In Conservative Inc. Land, the battle lines have been drawn (zzzzz so sleepy). But, Liel Leibowitz from Tablet Magazine has the best take on it for now.

My buddy Kathy Shaidle has a good line about "liberals-it's different when we do it", and that applies here. Can you imagine if a conservative editor had said such a thing?

~Ilhan "all about the Benjamins baby" Omar wants to be BFFs with The Jews. What could possibly go wrong?

~Turning to Europe, Sweden is doomed. Every time I think I've read the dumbest, worst, most ridiculous story of submission out of Sweden, I'm wrong and I don't like being wrong.

~I'm of the mind that France is doomed, but a lot of my fellow Jews are kind of late to the party. Seems that they are very, very reluctant to face reality. It's the reduced brains, stupid!

France seems to have a symbolism problem. And what I mean by that is: are they dense? First there was the burning and MAIS NON, NOT TERRORISM MERCI of Notre Dame. Right-no symbolism there. Now there's the dead and flaccid Macron Tree. Nothing to see here, just carry on...

As Mark himself has pointed out on so many occasions, they are not only concerned with controlling the present (and therefore the future); they want to control the past. Behold: You Tube pulling "Triumph of the Will" videos BECAUSE NAZIS!! Remind me again who burned books and what National Socialism was...These people are chronic liars, and have a non-stop compulsion to tell whoppers.

Speaking of speaking of censorious leftists and other complete losers, get a life. You, too Joe Biden! #GetALife, what are you twelve?

You know, as a writer, it is eminently frustrating to read something and think "how on earth did I not write that first", how did I not put those exact words together to make that exact phrase or sentence and he or she (xer, zer, zim, zipideedoodah) did first? Well played, Caroline Glick! Your "diplomatic pyromaniac" is Trump-level and well-deserved.

~It's not all doom and gloom though, so on a lighter note, Happy Birthday to the most famous caterpillar in the world.

As the SteynOnline engineers tinker in the lab on the vaunted chat feature we'll soon be launching, we thought we'd try something else on Laura's Links: an open thread. Think of it as a digital Open Line Friday for Rush listeners. Discuss what you'd like in the comments below, whether regarding Laura's recommendations or something plucked from obscurity.

Please remember our usual comment strictures apply, except the one about going off-topic, as in this case the topics are your call. Otherwise, no profanity, no ad hominem attacks, no URL-fests, and don't go crazily over-long. Other than that, have at it!

Commenting is a privilege reserved for Mark Steyn Club membersâ€“one of many benefits. We just wrapped up the club's second birthday celebrations, but fear not as great things lie ahead in this third year. Join us!