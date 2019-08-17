Image

Mark Steyn

Passing on the Red Pumps

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9631/passing-on-the-red-pumps

Tonight, Saturday, I'll be closing out my bid for a TV lifetime-achievement-in-one-week award with a full hour on The Greg Gutfeld Show with Kat, Tyrus and Joe Machi. That's coming up at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific.

On Friday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", I joined my chum Tammy Bruce to discuss some of the latest developments in the alleged "investigation(s)" of Jeffrey Epstein's death. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full show with Tammy here. Tucker returns Monday, notwithstanding absurd rumors to the contrary: it's interesting to me that the Associated Press now has a regular feature on "the news that didn't happen", when there's so much news that did that goes entirely uncovered by them.

Thursday's combo of Trump and Steyn (plus Lisa Boothe, Charlie Hurt and Joe Concha) was a ratings bonanza that made me not only the king of cable but Number Four in all TV - broadcast and cable. The President did most of the heavy lifting on that, but it was the cherry on a grand run of smash ratings. I thank all of you who tuned in this week.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, do check out my dozens of audio adventures over at Tales for Our Time. They're a special exclusive for Mark Steyn Club members. As we launch Season Three of our little club, you can find more details about it here - and, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Kathy Shaidle will be here with our Saturday film column, just ahead of tonight's Gutfeld show.

en

