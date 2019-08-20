On the Warren Path

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" I joined Tucker to consider Elizabeth Warren's efforts to rehabilitate herself with her formerly fellow Indians. Click below to watch:

The Daily Beast, of course, was shocked by our exchange. Apparently one of the few remaining paying jobs in American journalism is typing out what Tucker's and my remarks because they're self-evidently outrageous. So snowflake stenographer Justin Baragona dutifully tapped away:

"As I always say, she is the whitest white since Frosty the Snowman fell in a vat of White-Out," the conservative commentator exclaimed. "You can't get any whiter." Carlson, meanwhile, interjected by taking aim at a frequent target of hisâ€”Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who also is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. "She's Cory Booker-level," the Fox News host cackled. Somewhat ironically, while Carlson was out, Steyn made similar comments about the New Jersey senator. "Meanwhile, you have someone like Cory Booker who's been to Harvard, Oxford, and Yale Law School, the three best universities on the planet, pretending he's like some homie from the hood," Steyn said on Tucker Carlson Tonight earlier this month.

I don't think Mr Baragona knows what "ironically" means. Or "meanwhile", come to that. But then an ability to write has never been high on American journalism's priorities.

To see the full hour with Tucker, please click here. Great to have him back in the anchor's chair.

