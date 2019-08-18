All Talk... No Warming

It's been nearly five years since Climate Change: The Facts was published, in which the alarmist rhetoric about global warming has ramped up while the world, well, hasn't really warmed.

The book, edited by Alan Moran and featuring essays from authors including Ross McKitrick, Nigel Lawson, James Delingpole and Mark Steyn himself, is still as timely as ever. On the eve of the glacier-ridden Mark Steyn Cruise to Alaska, we've decided to launch a nightly audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, narrated by Melissa Howes.

Our first episode features an introduction by Moran, and Steyn's essay, "Global warming's glorious ship of fools."

If you'd like to read along, you can pick up your own signed copy of the book in the SteynOnline store.