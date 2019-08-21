Image

Mark Steyn

Model Failure

by Patrick J. Michaels
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9650/model-failure

Send WhatsApp
Print

As we continue our daily audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, today's episode looks at the failures of various climate models â€“ and the failures of several politicians who embrace these models.

In "Why climate models are failing," climatologist and former Cato Institute senior fellow Patrick J. Michaels looks at the foolhardiness of the political class in Canada, Australia and the United States in tacking such a dangerous political course in spite of what the climate science actually says.

Dr. Michaels also explains where the oft-relied-on models fall short.

Mark Steyn Club members can listen to the episode here and follow along with the graphs Dr. Michaels cites at this page.

This serialization is one of the many perks reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything you need here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark heads north of the border to The John Oakley Show on Toronto's AM640 at 5pm Eastern Time.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Something
  2. Seconds
  3. Planted Joke
  4. Stop Yer Lyin' or Yer Not Comin' to Zion
  5. Trump Returns to New Hampshire

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.