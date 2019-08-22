Image

Mark Steyn

Power and Politics Over Science

by Richard S. Lindzen
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9655/power-and-politics-over-science

Send WhatsApp
Print

Our new audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts continues with a great essay by Richard Lindzen, "Global warming, models and language."

Lindzen, an American atmospheric physicist who's wound up on a number of the global warming alarmists' naughty lists, looks at the misuse of language that's been deployed by those very alarmists to obfuscate and mislead the public on climate issues.

Lindzen also walks people through the flaws and real data about the sensitivity of climate to increases in greenhouse gases and the connection â€“ if there is one â€“ between weather events and the global mean temperature.

There are a number of charts and figures cited in this chapter, which you can follow along with at this page.

To listen to the episode, simply click here.

This serialization is one of the many perks reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything you need here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Thursday Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Something
  2. Seconds
  3. Planted Joke
  4. On the Warren Path
  5. Passing on the Red Pumps

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.