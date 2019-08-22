Power and Politics Over Science

Our new audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts continues with a great essay by Richard Lindzen, "Global warming, models and language."

Lindzen, an American atmospheric physicist who's wound up on a number of the global warming alarmists' naughty lists, looks at the misuse of language that's been deployed by those very alarmists to obfuscate and mislead the public on climate issues.

Lindzen also walks people through the flaws and real data about the sensitivity of climate to increases in greenhouse gases and the connection â€“ if there is one â€“ between weather events and the global mean temperature.

There are a number of charts and figures cited in this chapter, which you can follow along with at this page.

To listen to the episode, simply click here.

This serialization is one of the many perks reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything you need here.