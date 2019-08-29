Image

Mark Steyn

Costing Climate Change

by Alan Moran
Climate Change: The Facts

If you've been listening since the beginning of our new audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, you would have heard an introduction to the collection written by its editor, Alan Moran.

In today's episode, we hear the first part of Moran's in-depth chapter in the main body of the book, "Costing climate change." Replete with charts, graphs and scientific analysis (you can follow along with the visual aids at this page), Moran exposes the vast disparity between the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's forecasts of what havoc global warming will wreak on the world and what the data truly say.

You can hear this latest episode here.

This series, a Mark Steyn Club exclusive, is narrated by Melissa Howes. You can catch up on all the episodes to date here.

This serialization is one of the many features reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything right here.

en

